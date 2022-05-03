Feathers flying as Uppermill store moves to new Stalybridge location

AN UPPERMILL store is spreading its wings and moving to a new base in Stalybridge.

Feather My Nest, run by Zea Grantham, has taken over what was E Taylor and Son Electrical on Melbourne Street and there is still a nod to its former use in that customers can still buy lamps and bulbs.

And if the first day of opening was anything to go by, there is plenty of demand for the soft furnishings and other home décor items she sells.

Zea said: “I try and find things that are unique or a little bit different but at an affordable price point.

“Things that are good quality and also things can help people dress their home as well as possible, seasonally too.

“I wanted a shop front and this was a perfect one. As soon as this unit came on the market, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and ran at it full speed.

“I didn’t think they’d put the for sale board up yet when I went for it. It was a little ‘meant to be’ moment.”

There is another reason why Zea has chosen Stalybridge.

She added: “It’s my local town and it’s really easy for my school run!

“There’s definitely a buzz starting around Stalybridge. I was here setting up the shop and I think it’s busier here than it is up there on the high street.

“It’s nice to see people milling around. It does feel like there’s a buzz. I can feel it in the air.

“And there are events this year to try and bring people into Stalybridge. After being in lockdown for a couple of years, it’s nice to be able to go out.

“Personally, I hate internet shopping. I’d rather shop local and I prefer to support small businesses because there are people behind them.”



Zea has had the support of husband John to open up in Stalybridge and the backing of friends and family when she floated the idea.

Now it is reality, she is hoping for the support of shoppers.



Zea said: “When I told them, my friends and family were excited. I tested the water in Uppermill to see if there was a demand for the things we do.

“But they said, ‘Go for it.’ They were kind to me but I am nervous about opening in Stalybridge, I must admit.”

• Feather My Nest can be found at 27 Melbourne Street, Stalybridge, where you can browse their range of unique and quirky gifts. You can call them on 07809 433612 or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

