Festival to celebrate Oldham’s 175th anniversary

THE 175th anniversary of Oldham will be celebrated at the return of an outdoor arts festival.

Festival Oldham will showcase the best local, regional and national outdoor arts, street theatre, music, dance and visual arts.

Ideal for families during the half-term holidays, the free festival will be in the town centre on Saturday, June 1, from midday until 4pm.

On the day, visitors can take a light-hearted look around Oldham with cultural comedy tours and join in on activities from Oldham Play Action Group.

In total, they can choose from over 50 activities and performances including from the likes of The Album: Skool Edition, Bob the Butterfly & Gerry the Gerbera, Cloud Travellers and the musical bar with Serving Sounds.

A new addition will be Oldham’s Local Music stage at the Old Town Hall, where the likes of Mercy Kelly, Global Grooves, Heavy Salad and Millie Milner & the Deadnames will perform live throughout the day.

A giant owl will also be installed at Gallery Oldham, courtesy of Fabric Feathers, where visitors can add to its feathers and give live artist Hammo a helping hand with a 175 celebration mural.

It’s also a chance to see the performances and crafts inside the gallery, where upstairs the newest exhibit Ocean Drifters is available to view.

The Mayor of Oldham, Councillor Zahid Chauhan, said: “It’s great to have Festival Oldham back and this year it’s even more special, as we gear up to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Oldham becoming a borough.

“I encourage you to bring your families and friends into the town centre to watch and take part in high-quality cultural experiences in a fun and safe environment – and it’s all free.

“There is a great line-up of performances that will provide a lively programme of family friendly entertainment and activities designed to bring our community together and celebrate being part of the borough.”

Brochures providing more information about the locations and times of each activity will be available on the day. In the meantime, a full listing of performers and more info can be found at whatson.oldham.gov.uk/festival-oldham

