Festival to hit right notes this Autumn

A FOUR-DAY music festival is bringing performers from around the UK to Saddleworth this month.

Music lovers can enjoy the annual Autumn Music Festival from October 20-23 at Uppermill Methodist Church or Christ Church Friezland.

For just £30, treat yourself to the whole experience and enjoy cello masterpieces, delightful Romantic English songs, famous organ toccatas and the unique Kosmos Ensemble.

The visit of the London-based Kosmos Ensemble on Friday, October 21 promises to be an unmissable evening in particular.

Described in The Times as having “telepathic rapport, dazzling virtuosity, and impeccable musicianship,” they will mesmerise with their unique blend of classical and world music, drawing on a range of influences.

The line-up also includes a programme of Romantic English Song, performed by soprano Lucy Farrimond (October 22 at 12.15pm); melodious Beethoven and Franck by the award-winning Bulgarian cellist Yoanna Prodanova (October 23 at 2.30pm); and an Organ Recital of classic favourites by Festival Director Duncan Glenday (October 20 at 12.15pm).

Tickets are available on the Festival website www.usmf.uk and from Uppermill Post Office.

All concerts will be managed carefully and in line with any current government safety guidelines at the time in relation to Covid-19.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

