Festive carving collection grows

FROM reindeer to an illuminated Christmas tree, there is a whole host of figures joining a festive collection by an Austerlands woodcarver.

Cllr Rob Knotts already has an extensive array that he has made by hand over the years, including Father Christmas, Mary and Joseph, and angels.

Now, he has extended the collection after working flat out, with wood chips and sawdust flying in all directions, in time for this year’s celebrations.

Find out more about Cllr Knotts’ work as he gives a presentation on Monday, December 6 at Lydgate Parish Hall (2.30pm) about Christmas traditions and wood carving.

He is also hoping to start a wood carving course for She Sheds in Springhead in the New Year.

