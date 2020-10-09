Festive cheer as live theatre returns to Delph with ‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’

THE annual pantomime has been cancelled but the show will go on at Delph’s Millgate Theatre this Christmas with a socially distanced, ‘Covid-secure’ children’s production.

Saddleworth Live promoters Tim Newbold and Michael Powis have teamed up with Saddleworth theatre company Motley-Minded Cobblers to bring a run of The Elves and the Shoemaker.

Demand has shown how much audiences have missed live theatre with tickets for four initial shows in December sold out in just eight hours.

Seven new shows have been added to cope with interest for this new take on the tale of the most famous Cobbler of all, with many also already sold out.

This will be the first Saddleworth Live hosted show at the Millgate since February.

Michael said: “It is fantastic to team up with Abey Bradbury and her theatre company.

“From the moment we met, we knew she shared our passion for live performance and together we are committed to bringing quality theatre to our community.

“The challenges facing the arts in the current climate are huge. But we believe by making sure all the necessary precautions are put in place there should be no reason why we can’t offer a little bit of Christmassy magic this December.

“We are confident our brilliant Millgate customers, old and new, will want to join with us in collaboration to get live theatre back up and running in Saddleworth.”

The Elves and the Shoemaker is described as a fast-paced madcap adventure filled with original music, fantastical magic and a healthy dose of Christmas Spirit!

It is nearly Christmas and all the Elves are hard at work – except two. And they want to tell you a story of how they saved Christmas.

Suitable for all ages, this is a show about friendship, bravery, and how even the smallest action can change someone’s life for the better, forever.

The Motley-Minded Cobblers are the sister company of Cream-Faced Loons, known for their fresh takes on the works of Shakespeare.

To ensure a safe environment for the audience numbers will be limited and guests seated in accordance with the latest guidelines on social distancing.

All tickets must be bought in advance with a maximum six per group. All tickets in a particular group must be purchased by one booker and each group must consist of one household or support bubble.

Staff will ensure the latest government guidelines regarding face coverings are adhered to and will ensure safe and socially distanced entry and exit to the auditorium. Late-comers will not be admitted.

Ticket holders will be asked to maintain social distancing from all other households or support bubbles while at the venue.

The theatre will undergo thorough cleaning and sanitisation before each performance. In addition, front of house areas will be cleaned during the show.

Actors will remain socially distanced from the audience throughout the show.

The show runs for just over an hour and there will be no interval or bar facilities.

An email 48 hours before the visit will be sent to ensure you have all the latest information. In the event that the shows are not permitted to go ahead, full refunds will be issued.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

