Festive cheer brought to villages with Kerry’s Christmas decorations

Pic and words by Carl Royle

FESTIVE cheer is being brought to Saddleworth by Kerry McDermott who is sprucing up the villages with Christmas decorations.

She explained: “It is my way of de-stressing as I work in care homes so it helps me relax and also brightens up the villages.

“So far I have done all the log cabins at Dovestone Holiday Lets, who I approached before Covid and they loved the idea and went for it straight away.

“I’ve also done Uppermill Conservative Club, and am secretly dressing the Christmas tree at Greenfield to make it look really good in the next few weeks.

“I upcycle all the products to keep them out of landfill and decorate garlands, and wine bottles which are personalised.

“I am looking forward to a project with Donkeystone Brewery with old beer barrels and creating themed models.

“I really enjoy the work and it’s a bonus in the season of goodwill when I see people’s faces beaming with joy.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

