Festive fare for Luncheon Club

MEMBERS and volunteers of The Luncheon Club enjoyed a traditional Christmas Lunch at their last gathering before the seasonal break until January 12.

They tucked into melon in port, roast turkey with all the trimmings, Christmas pudding and rum sauce, mince pies and a festive drink.

Despite appeals for volunteers to help in any way with the club, no one has come forward.

In particular, a lead cook is urgently required to organise a hot two-course meal for about 30 diners.

Teams of three prepare the meal in the well-equipped Uppermill Civic Hall kitchen. Volunteering is a once-a-month commitment without which the club will be forced to close.

The club has been running for more than thirty years and its closure would be a great loss for current members, volunteers and the community of Saddleworth.

If you are interested in volunteering or maybe joining our regular members for a good sociable lunch, ring them on 01457 874 027.

