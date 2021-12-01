Festive film from Delph animators encourages people to shop local this Christmas

DELPH animators have created an uplifting, festive film as the countdown to Christmas starts across the borough.

Jo and Paul Perry of the award-winning Periscope Studios made the ‘Christmas in Oldham’ film as Oldham Council reminds residents to shop local.

Following a turbulent 18 months for Oldham’s high streets and markets, the clip is intended to promote the Christmas season in the town and encourage families to shop locally when buying gifts.

The animation shows a local family exploring the high streets of Oldham for the perfect Christmas gift and ends with Santa and his reindeer flying high over Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre.

To make the film even more authentically Oldham, the clip also features the iconic Oldham Lights, reference to the wonderful outdoor markets of Royton and Shaw and Delph Brass Band, who along with conductor Phil Goodwin provide the music for the clip.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cllr Arooj Shah, Oldham Council Leader, said: “Christmas is an important time for us all, and a chance for us to spend time with loved ones.

“We wanted to reflect this when creating our Christmas animation, which was commissioned to promote the borough’s retail business offer.

“We’re incredibly proud of our markets and retailers – independent and high street alike, they’ve worked tirelessly to adapt against ever mounting odds to keep residents safe.

“People say it’s a shame that the high street is dying, but if people are sat at home buying online, that is unfortunately what could happen.

“If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift, why not visit your local Oldham high street first?

“The heart-warming message of the animation is something that we can all relate to after the restrictions on seeing loved ones last Christmas.

“To make seeing our loved ones possible this year, we ask you follow the current guidance of wearing a mask when shopping indoors.”

The animation will broadcast on Sky TV from Monday, December 6 until Christmas Eve and was funded by The Welcome Fund, set up by the European Regional Development Fund and Her Majesty’s Government.

To watch the animation on YouTube, visit Christmas in Oldham – YouTube

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

