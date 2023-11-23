Festive fun and shopping comes to Lees

BRING along your family and friends for some festive fun and shopping at Lees Christmas Market and St Edward’s Christmas Fair on Sunday, November 26.

The Christmas Market, from 11am-4pm, will offer festive food and drink as well as a selection of stalls from local crafters and suppliers in Milan Bar, The Angel Inn and Lees Library.

Stalls will include Knitwits, Body Shop, Eclipse handmade jewellery by Elaine, Jo’s Craft Shed, The Wood Man, Mystic and More, FUR BOBS SAKE, Aurora Acrylic Art, Giffs and Craft Cellar, Karony Enterprise, Created by Courtney, Ofwaxandcolour, Sassy Cub, Ceramics by Denise Luke, Sally’s Jams for CRIBS International, Jenny Jingles, The Gift Hub and 20th Lydgate Rangers with a cake stall and chocolate tombola.

Other stalls can be found at St Edwards Parish Hall from 12:30pm, as well as mulled wine and Irish Coffee, a café, tombolas, raffle, a memory tree and more. Entry for Adults £1, children go free.

And make sure to see Santa in his Grotto as he stops off for an early Christmas visit. Cost £2.50 per child.

Other high street businesses will be opening their doors on the day, including Village Tearooms, Dr Kershaw’s, The Red Lion, Celebrations of Lees and BelleAroma.

