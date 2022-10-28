Festive fun as Dovestone WI’s Christmas Markets return

THERE will be festive fun and treats as Dovestone Women’s Institute’s Christmas Markets return to Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club in Greenfield on Sunday, December 4.

The day, starting at 10am at the site on Shaw Hall Bank Road, offers fun for the whole family with Santa and his elves in his grotto, a great variety of stalls and a food hall and café.

The event will be in aid of the Dovestone WI’s chosen charity of the year, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, which is based in Greenfield.

Meanwhile, their November members’ meeting is being replaced with a Members’ Christmas Party Night with a 70s theme and disco at Weaver and Wilde, Uppermill on December 2.

There will not be a December meeting due to the Christmas festivities so the next Members’ meeting will be Wednesday, January 25 when you can get your thinking caps on for their annual quiz night.

There are plenty of other activities for members to take part in as well.

Dovie Diners are looking forward to a trip to the Dunham Massey Christmas Light Show on November 23.

Th Walking Group is out and about twice a month enjoying good company and planned walks suitable for all levels. The walks always include a pub lunch or afternoon coffee and cake.

The Christmas walk is already planned, including a special Christmas platter at Abaco Grande en route. Visit Dovestone Wi’s website for dates and detailed descriptions of future walks.

Their monthly Monday Meet Ups continue on the first Monday of each month at The Vale in Mossley, with the next on November 7.

There is an evening of assorted creative activities from 6.30pm-9pm. This month the craft group will be making Christmas Cards. December 5 will be Cake Decoration.

The Book Club meet between 7pm-8pm followed by The Dovestone Divas informal Singing Group from 8pm-9pm.

Or just come along for a chat, a cuppa and cake. There is a £2 entrance charge for all with unlimited tea, coffee and cake. There is also a small charge for craft materials.

Monthly Members’ meetings take place on the last Wednesday of each month at The Royal George, Manchester Road, Greenfield at 7.30pm, with registration from 7pm. Guests and new members from all areas are very welcome. It is a £1 per meeting for members and £3 for guests

Further information on all events, crafts, speakers and planned outings can be found on the Dovestone Wi’s Facebook or Instagram pages @Dovestone_wi or website www.dovestonewi.com

