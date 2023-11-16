Festive fun with four-legged friends at Horseman’s Carol Service

FOUR-LEGGED friends of all varieties can once again be a part of the annual Horseman’s Carol Service in a Saddleworth village.

The festive fun will take place in the Friezland Arena, by invitation of the Friezland User Group and West Pennine Bridleways Association.

The family day out begins at 11am on Saturday, December 9, so save the date.

All animals are welcome, Santa will be paying a visit, there will be a raffle and hot drinks will be served from the Coffee Pod.

Delph Youth Band will also be performing on the day.

The service will be hosted by Rev Dr Michael Donmall of Friezland Church and supported by Friezland Church Choir.

The £2 entry fee will include a festive drink, mince pie, animal treat and a rosette.

There will be a prize for the best dressed horse and dog.

Donations of raffle prizes are also welcome.

