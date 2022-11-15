Festive fundraising for local Hospice this Christmas

DR Kershaw’s Hospice has launched a range of festive fundraisers for the community to take part in at home, school or workplace to support care of its patients.

From their Reindeer Run and Jolly Jumper Day to swapping Cards for Care, there’s something for everyone to get involved in, raise money for the Royton-based Hospice and help make this Christmas magic.

Barbara Lloyd, Dr Kershaw’s Community Fundraiser, explained: “We are blessed to receive widespread support from our local communities helping us provide very specialist and personalised care, free of charge, to patients and families, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

“By taking part in one, or more, of our festive fundraisers and asking colleagues, friends and family to join you, you will be helping us to continue that care.

“I hope we can contribute too by being able to provide a fun activity for children and adults that will make everyone smile this Christmas.”

The Reindeer Run is the perfect festive fun for children and adults to get enjoy. It’s ideal for schools, clubs and groups or friends and family get togethers.

Organise your own sponsored Reindeer Run this December on a day and in the way that you want to. You will receive a free reindeer antler headband for each child taking part.

Jolly Jumper Day is a real winter warmer to add something special to your Christmas festivities. Choose the date, tell us you are taking part, invite everyone to join in to wear their winter woollies, at home, work or school, and ask them to make a donation to share some Christmas cheer with our patients and families.

Share festive greetings with colleagues and friends this year by giving a donation to Dr Kershaw’s instead of sending each other Christmas Cards. Swap Cards for Care and you will receive a colour wall poster to pin up with a Dr Kershaw’s collecting pot and lapel stickers. Just write your Christmas message on the poster, make your donation and wear your Cards for Care sticker with pride.

For more information on these festive fundraisers and to order your free fundraising packs visit www.drkh.org.uk/festivefundraisers, call the Community Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or email fundraising@drkh.org.uk

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment. Find out more online: https://drkershawshospice.org.uk

