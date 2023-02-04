Finalists announced for £50,000 Food Security Challenge Prize

WITH food prices and global temperatures rising, there is a need for affordable, sustainable and more local ways to feed ourselves as part of a solution to these crises.

Recognising the importance of food as an economic, public health, and cultural issue, Stir to Action in partnership with Oldham Council developed the Food Security Challenge Prize, and in February will award £50,000 in grants to six inspiring local food projects who were shortlisted for grant funding for their ideas and initiatives that help create a food system that better serves local people.

The event is open to the public who will cast their votes on the day to decide how the £50,000 funding pot is distributed to start up and scale up ideas.

All are invited to this fantastic free community event to tuck in to free veggie and vegan food and drinks while they listen to the six Oldham-based organisations pitch for the top prize in their category, and then cast their vote for the initiative they think will make the biggest impact.

Oldham Food Security Challenge Live! Pitch, Vote & Awards is at Hack Oldham on February 23 from 6pm to 8:30pm.

Come and vote for your favourite Oldham food initiatives! Register your free place here, though hurry, as places are limited.

Victoria Holden from Grassroots Oldham Women Enterprise is excited to be pitching at this event:

“We feel delighted to have been shortlisted for the Oldham Food Security Challenge Prize giving us the potential to access the resources needed to make our ideas happen. We feel those that are closest to the problem have the key to unlocking the solutions, and we certainly have lots of practical ideas on how we can do this at GROWE!”

After hearing more about shortlisted groups’ plans to help Oldham’s food system move away from emergency food aid to more sustainable approaches, Nicola Scott, Manager of CommunityFed: Oldham and the Oldham Food Security Challenge Prize said:

“I’m so thrilled that these six initiatives will have an evening to showcase how they intend to improve local accessibility to good food. All of them are passionate about providing healthy and affordable food to all. It’s great to have the local public decide which idea deserves more of the funding pot while tucking into scrumptious food by the locally based Ruth’s Super Kitchen.”