Finalists revealed for Oldham Business Awards 2023

THE finalists for the 15th edition of the Oldham Business Awards have been decided, ahead of this year’s glittering ceremony.

The 34 businesses and individuals up for the 11 award categories were unveiled at a party at Mahdlo Youth Zone.

The winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at Queen Elizabeth Hall on Friday, September 22.

The night – one of the highlights in Oldham’s calendar – will see around 600 guests enjoy a drinks reception, a pre-show casino, awards ceremony and after party, as well as entertainment featuring performances from young people representing the borough.

The awards recognise and reward excellence and entrepreneurialism, while also celebrating the contribution Oldham businesses make to the town’s social fabric.

There is also a brand new category this year – Workforce Health and Wellbeing, which recognises the effective and impactful commitment of a business to the health and wellbeing of its workforce.

THE FULL LIST OF FINALISTS

Business of the Year (£5m-plus): Ultimate Products Ltd, OMC Motor Group, Rowan Ashworth Ltd.

Business of the Year (£1-5m): Pegasus Warehousing, Fix Auto Manchester East, Technology Powered Services Ltd.

Business of the Year (up to £1m): WhiteleyEaves, The Old School BBQ Bus Ltd, Dream Big Sports Ltd.

Workforce Health and Wellbeing: Diodes Incorporated, Mahdlo Youth Zone, Oldham College.

Micro Business of The Year – The Dawn Torrington Award: M&C Risk Solutions Ltd, UR-EKA Lighting and Controls Ltd, M Group Manchester Ltd.

Young Business: Technology Powered Services Ltd, Conexus Tuition, DNA Recruitment Solutions.

Start-up: Move and Heal CIC, Chances Mentoring, Hale Training Club, Buds & Blossoms Ltd.

Business Person of the Year: Rick Leach, Precision Pallets; Krzystof Zemlik, Billington’s; Andy Hirst, Sudlows.

Young Entrepreneur: Dale Harris, North Star Business Solutions; Bobbie Leigh-Tindall, B&L Aesthetics; Rubena Begum, Jacksons MW Ltd.

Community Engagement: Khau Galli, Start-up Huddle Oldham, Ultimate Products.

Supporting Young People: Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisors, Sports Physio UK, Barlows.

The judging and selection of the winners is done every year by the awards’ steering group – a team of business professional volunteers who hail from a diverse range of locally based businesses.

One of those on the panel is BAE Systems executive Steve Kilroy, who said the Oldham Business Awards create a platform for both business development and growth.

“Huge congratulations to all our finalists, making the shortlist is an achievement in itself,” he added.

“It’s been an incredibly tough task sifting through the mountain of applications, the business talent and acumen that exists in the borough of Oldham is truly astounding.

“We wish all our finalists good luck for the awards night.”

The steering group also chooses three nominees for the non-entered Special Recognition Award, picking candidates who they feel have gone above and beyond across a series of criteria – details of which have still to be revealed.

