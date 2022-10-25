Finals a knockout

SADDLEWORTH Golf Club’s annual knockouts saw Lee Rowbotham and Pam Taylor crowned the singles champions.

Lee joined brother Adam, who is a plus three handicap player, as a major winner this season after defeating Adam McKenna in the final of the Wharmton.

Pam overcame Maxine Parfitt in the final pf the Committee Cup.

Dave Taylor and Alex Jackson triumphed against Dave Chapman and Andy Stott to win the Ladcastle, the men’s doubles.

The Marion Cunnington, the women’s equivalent, was won by Maxine Parfitt and Barbara Shuttleworth who beat lady captain Linda Newman and Jade Jackson in the final.

And the Henry Hartley, the mixed pairs, saw Denise Brown and Kevin Rafferty defeat Jade and Alex Jackson in the final.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

