‘Financial difficulties’ see Saddleworth venues suddenly close

TWO SADDLEWORTH venues have suddenly closed their doors because of ‘financial difficulties.’

Milan in Lees and Delph’s The Bank, part of the Pennine Dining Group, are shut after 14 and six years respectively.

Stablemates Char and The Bank Chambers, both of which are in Newhey, have also closed.

Customers who had bookings at either venue face last-minute rearrangements after the shock decision.

But similar statements from the venues – The Bank is licensed to Craig Kerr, whose brother Darren is his business partner – outlined why it has been made.

They said: “Hospitality is facing uncertain times.

“Despite busy trading weeks, the decision to close is borne out of the backlog of financial difficulties caused by Covid-19, increased energy costs, the cost-of-living crisis, changing habits and price increases from suppliers.

“We would like to say a wider thank you to all staff members past and present who helped us on the journey.

“Behind the business there is a ripple effect to those looking forward to future events, staff who are facing redundancy, suppliers who lose trade and business owners facing a very uncertain future.

“We know there will be many questions and we will attempt to answer as many as we possibly can.

“However, we are also in a period of grief for the loss of the place we have called home for all this time, so we would appreciate some respect for our privacy whilst we process everything and go through the procedure of winding everything up.”

On The Bank, which stands on King Street, they added: “We have had a wonderful six years serving Delph and surrounding Yorkshire areas with some fabulous memories along the way.

“We want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts for the warmth, love and support you have bestowed upon us during this time. In particular, the support we had through Covid was something we will never forget.”

On Milan, which stands on Elliott Street, they continued: “We have had a wonderful 14 years serving the local community with some fabulous memories along the way.

“We have been privileged to be such an integral part of the Lees Village community and we will dearly miss seeing all of you on a regular basis.”

As customers come to terms with the decision, owners of the venues have urged them to support other independently owned ones in the surrounding areas.

They simply said: “Because without you there is no hospitality.”

Anyone with tables or events booked at either venue will receive either a cancellation email to give as much notice to make alternative arrangements or will be contacted directly regarding deposit claims in due course.

People with enquiries about bookings or an outstanding gift card has been asked to email bankdelph@aol.com or milan@penninedining.com depending on which location it concerns.

