Find your next career move at Oldham Jobs Fair

RESIDENTS looking for their next career move are invited to meet local and regional employers, discover job opportunities, and get expert advice at this year’s Oldham Jobs Fair.

The event, organised by Get Oldham Working, takes place on Thursday, September 18 from 12pm to 3pm at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Oldham.

60 employers from a wide range of industries, including Oldham Council departments, will be in attendance, alongside training providers and support services.

They will include RRG Group, Northern Care Alliance, BUPA, Oldham Community Leisure, Stagecoach, NOV, North West Ambulance, Oldham Athletic, Pennine Care NHS, and many more.

Councillor Fida Hussain, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, said: “The Oldham Jobs Fair is one of our most important events for connecting residents with local and regional opportunities.

“Whether you’re starting out in your career, looking for a change, or re-entering the workplace, you’ll find a huge range of support all under one roof.

“It’s a great example of how Get Oldham Working brings employers and jobseekers together to strengthen our local economy.”

The Get Oldham Working team will be on hand to showcase the wide range of free services available to Oldham residents, including CV support, interview preparation, and tailored advice.

The Oldham Jobs Fair is free to attend and open to all. No booking is required – just drop in on the day.

If you are an employer who would like to get involved on the day, please contact james.ogborn@oldham.gov.uk

For more information, visit: www.oldham.gov.uk/gow or email: getoldhamworking@oldham.gov.uk