Fire crews called to help children out of car in Saddleworth

FIRE CREWS ended up being car crackers after two children found themselves locked inside a vehicle in Saddleworth.

With the keys being in the boot, emergency services were called to solve the problem at Ward Lane in Diggle on Wednesday, August 16.

A crew from Mossley rushed to the scene and after using specialised cutting equipment to break open the door, the occupants were released after their ordeal.

The owner of the car was then handed the vehicle back, with the children out of it.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service told Saddleworth Independent: “At 2.20pm on Wednesday, August 16, fire crews were called to reports of two children locked in a car on Ward Lane, Diggle.

“A fire engine from Mossley station was quickly mobilised to the incident. The keys to the vehicle had been locked in the boot.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to safely gain access before handing the car back to its owner.

“Fire crews were in attendance for about half an hour.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

