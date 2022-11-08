First anniversary celebrations for In My Shoes

A SPECIAL celebration evening was held to mark the first birthday of inclusive theatre group In My Shoes.

The group, run by drama facilitator Emily Skeldon, welcomes adults with learning or physical disabilities to sessions each week at Springhead Congregational Church.

The friendly and fun group offers acting, exploring scripts, play reading, storytelling and creative activities.

And members celebrated the first anniversary with a memory pebble painting activities before parents and careers joined them for a celebratory toast/glass of fizz and cake.

Emily launched the group because she is extremely passionate about how drama can be used as a form of empowerment and provide a platform and voice to individuals and communities who would not usually get the opportunity to be heard.

She said: “Thank you everyone for joining us to celebrate our first year. I can’t believe how fast it has gone and how much we have achieved in that time.

“We have hosted guest creative practitioners, performed two public showcases and begun to build relationships and partnerships with our local theatres.

“In addition, what is most impressive to me is how much you have developed as a group and as individuals. You have developed new skills and have grown in confidence.

“As a group, you have become a committed and supportive team. I am so incredibly proud.

“We have lots to look forward to in the future.”

Parents and careers gave positive feedback on how much members enjoy the weekly sessions and how much confidence they have developed.

In My Shoes always welcome new members – young adults aged 18 to 32 years who have disabilities both learning and physical. They meet weekly on a Tuesday 7pm-8.30pm at Springhead Congregational Church.

Find out more by emailing Emily at inmyshoestheatre@gmail.com or find them on Facebook: In My Shoes Theatre Group.

