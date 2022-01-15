First Manchester confirms more industrial action at Oldham depot

NO services will operate from First Manchester’s Oldham bus depot on Tuesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 20 because of further industrial action.

This includes school services and the Yellow School Bus but the Vantage V1 and V2 services for routes from Leigh and Atherton to Manchester Royal Infirmary will be unaffected.

Some routes will be covered by alternative services and details can be found on the Transport for Greater Manchester website www.tfgm.com.

It follows two days of cancelled services on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11.

Ian Humphreys, Managing Director of First Manchester, said: “Despite further talks and the efforts we have already made to meet what we were told were agreed demands, union officials have informed us the strikes will go ahead.

“The company has offered a substantial increase to £13 per hour, along with a lump sum payment.

“We have also offered to equalise the rate for school bus drivers with that for service bus drivers which would mean an even greater increase for this group of colleagues.

“There are no changes to our colleagues’ conditions and while reference has also been made to rota patterns, this is simply about the introduction of a previously agreed, shared plan to update recruiting and working practices to fulfil the company’s commitments to diversity in the workplace.

“I would like to apologise sincerely to all our customers in advance for the disruption and inconvenience this action will cause but want them to be aware of the situation so they can make plans for journeys they have to make on these days.

“Industrial action has huge impact on the community and damages confidence in using the bus, so I urge union representatives to reconsider their action and continue talking with us to resolve this dispute.”

Customers with pre-bought tickets for both dates will be given a refund or replacement tickets to use for future travel. Further information can be found online.

