Five Autumn Activities To Try in Saddleworth This Year

THE days are getting colder and the nights are getting longer in Saddleworth. And while many of us might be sad to see the summer fade, it’s a great time of the year to enjoy some of the parish’s many autumn activities.

What should be on your list this year?

Dinner in Dobcross

It goes without saying that a pub lunch is an essential part of the autumn checklist and you couldn’t find a nicer location for it than Dobcross. Renowned for its idyllic views and hilly terrain, Dobcross has long been a favourite for visitors and natives of Saddleworth.

Plus a filming location for 1979 film Yanks. A great day out, Dobcross boasts a friendly local pub, The Swan Inn, serving up fresh and local food including: fish and chips, bangers and mash, steak dinners and curries.

A traditional pub to pair with a day out exploring the village, this sounds like an ideal autumn activity.

An Autumn Walk to Dove Stone

Located between the edge of Oldham and the Peak District National Park, Dove Stone is a great location for an autumn walk.

Particularly popular for family days out, the Dove Stone Reservoir boasts a whole heap of activities including a sailing club, an orienteering course and a large network of paths to walk by foot.

Open all year round but especially lovely with the autumn leaves falling, this spot is also only three miles from the Pennine Way for any more adventurous walkers. Plus, for nature lovers, the area is a haven for both mountain hares and mallards.

Horse Riding Among the Leaves

Whether you’re interested in the fun that comes with racehorse ownership or the community that comes with horse riding lessons, the new season is the perfect time to take up an equestrian based pastime. For riders, the air is cooler, the bugs have relaxed and the scenery is richer.

And, for those interested in shares in a racehorse, there are plenty of horses ready to ride! If classes are what you’re after, have a look at Saddleworth Stables, located in Oldham. Or, for more established riders, there’s a wealth of paths along the Pennine Bridleway.

A Lesson in Local Heritage

Saddleworth is proud of its local history and the autumn boasts plenty of opportunities to learn about it. Take for example the Oldham History and Local Heritage days which run throughout the season – a chance for people to learn about the architecture, heritage and history of the community.

Or, if you miss the dedicated event, the Saddleworth Museum is open all year round, home to a wealthy archive that includes maps, photographs, wills, books, parish records and deeds.

Pumpkin Picking

And finally, no autumn list is complete with pumpkin picking. Though more popular than ever thanks to Instagram, pumpkin picking has a long tradition as a seasonal activity, and you can experience this less than an hour’s drive from Saddleworth at Kenyon Hall Farm.

Hosting a yearly pumpkin festival that runs at the end of October, the farm is affordable to access for less than £3. Not technically in Saddleworth, it’s absolutely worth the small trip out.

