Five-star success for Hartley Botanic with ‘Heritage and History’ stand at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park

AN eye-catching ‘Heritage and History’ stand by greenhouse and glasshouse specialist Hartley Botanic has been awarded five stars at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park.

Hartley Botanic, based in Greenfield, designed its stand to showcase its business over the decades, and also displayed it recently at RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival.

The stand communicates the greenhouse and glasshouse manufacturer’s heritage with five handmade structures, each representing different eras in its trading history.

Tom Barry, CEO of Hartley Botanic, said: “Receiving five stars for our stand this year is particularly special in light of the extra pressures put on our team as a result of the pandemic.

“Our colleagues and partners have pulled out all the stops to ensure plants were available, deliveries were on time, and have worked tirelessly in blistering temperatures.

“We feel very honoured and hope our stand helps visitors to understand a little more of Hartley Botanic’s 83-year-old heritage, of which we are all so proud.”

The stand’s structures range included a 1950s vintage Semi-Dodecagon Greenhouse, a Wisley 8 (representing the 60s), Hartley 6 Grow and Store (the 70s), Victorian Terrace (90s) and a Modern Horticulture Hartley 8 Planthouse (present day).

They were all were dressed to represent the relevant decades using planting schemes, garden tools and accessories typical of each decade.

For RHS Tatton Park, the stand was built and planted by Base Squared Design and Build with design and styling by Llevelo Garden Design.

Semi dodecagon Greenhouse Wisley 8 Greenhouse Hartley Grow and Store Victorian Terrace Glasshouse Hartley 8 Planthouse

Hartley Botanic was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent (RHS fellow) and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium Greenhouse design.

In April of this year, the manufacturer was awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the international trade category, thanks to the significant growth of its international business, driven largely by demand in the United States.

Find out more about Hartley Botanic and their products online.

