Flower power brings festive fun to Saddleworth

WHO WOULD have thought a meeting of a floral art society could carry a message – if anyone thinks that flowers are done by sweet little old ladies, think again?

But those who packed into Friezland Church Hall for the Christmas demonstration at Saddleworth’s were told just that.

Dozens of people attended on Tuesday, November 14 as the festive feelgood factor was turned up a notch or two.

Mulled wine, mince pies, a chance to buy gifts from a stall, it had the lot – and speaker Kathleen Williams delivered plenty of inspiration.

Producing a display for each letter of Christmas, she had the audience in attached with tales of finding flowers and even American football.

Even special guest Cllr Kevin Dawson, chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council was in stitches as he said: “I don’t know whether I’ve just seen a floral display or a one-woman comedy show!”

There was a serious side to the gathering as Saddleworth Floral Art Society presented a cheque to go to his chairman’s charities.

And after they were created, each of Kathleen’s creations was raffled off to lucky winners.

Saddleworth Floral Art Society’s next meeting will take place on Tuesday, December 12 at Friezland Church Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

