Flower power to flourish for Saddleworth in Bloom competition

GREEN-FINGERED gardeners across the community are invited to show off their best flower power for this year’s Saddleworth in Bloom competition.

The annual competition, run by Saddleworth Parish Council, welcomes entries for best blooming garden and best blooming pub, and is open to all Saddleworth households and pubs.

The Parish Council said: “From Pansies in a window box to a garden large or small, all the flower power in Saddleworth our judges love them all.

“The Saddleworth in Bloom Competition will happen in the summer, so dig out your trowels and catalogues, it’s open to all-comers.”

Judging will take place on Tuesday, July 8.

For more information call 01457 876665 or email enquiries@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk