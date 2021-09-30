Flowers funding from councillors

SADDLEWORTH will be blooming beautiful all year round thanks to funding of £2,145 from five councillors.

The money from the Conservative councillors Pam Byrne, Max Woodvine, Luke Lancaster, Graham Sheldon and Jamie Curley will cover the cost of summer and winter planting.

The planting has taken place at Austerlands’ war memorial, Denshaw Village Hall, in baskets around the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph and in the centre of Grotton. Cllr Max Woodvine has secured some funding for Lovers Lane, Grasscroft as well.

The villages have been chosen by Environmental Services at Oldham Council as they are ones that do not otherwise receive any flowers or plants.

Cllr Byrne said: “These summer floral displays which are funded by the councillors and which we visited are beautiful and such a lift to all the villages.

“The Parks Department work so hard with their plantings and it is a pleasure to supplement this with extra displays.”



She also paid tribute to the various village associations and volunteers that have also invested in flowers to brighten up their communities.

She added: “All the Saddleworth wards are now proactive with their own planting which is a plus for the villages.”

