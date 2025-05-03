Food and fizz at Lees’ VE Day 80 celebration event

CELEBRATE VE Day 80 in Lees with a special event including food, fizz, games and music.

1940s dress is optional for the event on Sunday, May 4 at St Thomas’s Leesfield Church, starting at 12.30pm.

There will be food, fizz, games, music and a raffle. Please advise of any dietary requirements.

Tickets cost £5 per adult, accompanied children go free, and must be bought in advance from Karen or Lesley.

Victory in Europe Day – May 8 – celebrates Germany’s surrender in 1945 during World War Two and 2025 will see events up and down the country mark its 80th anniversary.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

