Former Greenfield greengrocers development plans refused again

PLANS to develop a former greengrocers and fishmongers in Greenfield into four flats have been refused – for the second time.

In turning down the application, the case officer noted that ‘it is considered that the development fails to accord with DPD policies 9 (local environment) and 20 (design)’.

The report explains: “The awkward, visually confusing juncture between the roofs of the proposed development and the adjoining dwelling along with the uncharacteristic elevation proportions and misaligned and congested openings of the front elevation would result in a development with a poor degree of integration with the adjacent buildings.”

It adds: “It is considered that the demolition of the existing building of local character value along with the visual harm of the development described above significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of providing four additional one-bedroom units.”

The once popular shop on Greenbridge Lane closed in April 2020 after Jill and Jim Stanford called time on their fish, fruit and veg business after nearly 35 years.

An initial planning application was submitted to Oldham Council by the couple’s daughter Victoria Kilgannon to change it into four one-bedroom flats/apartments with parking underneath and retail space on the ground floor.

However, the application went to appeal as Oldham Council failed to give notice within the prescribed period of a decision.

Inspector R Hitchcock visited the site in August and dismissed the appeal.

He commented in his report: “Notwithstanding that I have found in favour of the appellant in regard to the living conditions of prospective occupiers, the proposal would harm the character and appearance of the area and would conflict with the development plan taken as a whole.”

The new planning application, which has now been turned down, was submitted to Oldham Council in November by Civitas Planning Limited on behalf of Ms Kilgannon, seeking permission for the demolition of the vacant retail unit to provide four flats/apartments.

The documents submitted said: “The new build proposal will complement the front of the building which faces onto Greenbridge Lane, whilst also representing modern design.

“The development will result in a more uniform streetscene along the lane, as opposed to the flat roof one storey development currently occupying the site. The front elevation will also have a combination of traditional and modern features built to a high standard.”

