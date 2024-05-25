Former Mayor of Oldham and Councillor passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Mayor and Oldham Councillor Olwen Chadderton, who has sadly passed away.

Olwen Chadderton, a dedicated political figure, and Labour Councillor first elected to serve Royton North in 2004, held the position of Mayor of Oldham from 2012 to 2013.

During her term, she expressed immense pride and joy in representing the borough. Born and raised in Failsworth with Welsh parents, Olwen often credited her strong background in politics and trade unions to her coal-mining father.

Olwen was committed to improving the borough for Oldham residents and was a passionate advocate for local charities, including the Alzheimer’s Society and Oldham Young Carers.

Current Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Zahid Chauhan OBE, said: “This is very sad news, and my sincere condolences go out to Olwen’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Olwen was a kind and caring person with a heart of gold who was devoted to the people of Oldham, especially in her beloved home town of Failsworth.”

A book of condolence is available at the Civic Centre entrance, accessible from Rochdale Road.

The borough flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of her funeral, Friday, May 31, with the service taking place at Oldham Crematorium at 11.30am.

