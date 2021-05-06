Forward thinking family business keeps taking home improvements to next level

A POPULAR third-generation family business is opening another door to success after taking over its first base on Uppermill high street.

Forward-thinking AWC Windows and Home Improvements is also offering a window of opportunity to customers with their trail-blazing website.

Michael Griffiths, who heads up AWC, got the keys to the office in December but is now welcoming visitors for the first time after lockdown restrictions eased.

You can stop off to talk to Michael, daughter Nicole or sales manager Kieran Mitton about their attractive, high quality windows, doors and conservatories.

Or immerse yourself in their products online with their market-leading design software to tailor-make your ideal installations to transform your home.



Michael, who lives in Grasscroft, said: “We’re delighted to now be open for people to walk in to ask for advice, see our designs and get a quote.

“We’d been looking for an office or showroom for a while and this is ideal. It’s in a good position on the high street and we love the building.

“Originally, it was going to be a showroom. However, we’ve never been as busy as we are now and that has happened at a time when people were not able to go into showrooms, so that got us thinking about if we really need one.

“Customers can always visit our showroom at our Gemini UPVC factory on an appointment basis.

“The industry has changed and I’ve always made sure we’ve moved with the times by embracing new products.

“Thanks to our website designers, people can go onto our website and design their own products from start to finish. We’re one of the only companies in the area using software like this.



“Our sector is the busiest it has ever been as I think lockdown has made people realise what their homes mean to them.

“People have fallen in love with their properties and their outdoor spaces again and now want to make improvements.

“Many people didn’t go on holiday last year – and possibly won’t this year – so are spending on other things instead, like their homes.”

The business has always been – and still is – a family affair since it was founded by Michael’s dad Robert, who lives in Greenfield, in 1978.

Robert and business partner David Smith set up AWC – which stands for aluminium window company – and served householders and companies across the North West.



The 1980s brought the introduction of UPVC as well as a new showroom on Shaw Road, which became their base for 20 years.

Michael and younger brother Paul, both former Blue Coat School pupils, followed in their father’s footsteps, learning their trade by experiencing all aspects of the business.

Eventually, they took over from Robert and David, and bought back the pair’s showroom which had been sold in 2000.

Popularity and demand saw them move from their Derker factory to larger premises, with Michael as sales director and Paul, who lives in Denshaw, as production director.



They also launched Gemini UPVC, overseen by Paul, to manufacture the products while AWC focusses on design and installation, so together offering a smooth process from extruded profile through to the completed installation in your home.

• Visit AWC at Unit 5, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS. They are open Monday to Thursday from 9am to 4.30pm and Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Or give them a call on 0161 678 6755 or visit their website

www.awchomeimprovements.co.uk to discover what they could do for your home.

