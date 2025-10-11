Foxdenton Hall set for fairytale revival in Chadderton

CHADDERTON is about to get some serious period-drama vibes – and locals couldn’t be more thrilled.

Foxdenton Hall, the 17th-century gem tucked away in Chadderton, is to undergo a dramatic restoration that aims to breathe new life into its looming walls and fading grandeur.

Once the home of the Radclyffe family, loyal supporters of King Charles I, and suffragist Lydia Becker, the Grade II-listed hall has been empty for 14 years. Without urgent help, it was slipping into decay.

But that story is changing. The first phase of a £3.5 million project has just secured £228,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, plus £119,000 from Oldham Council.

At a celebration in Foxdenton Park, people gathered to mark the hall’s rebirth. The Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Eddie Moores, described it as an “exciting new chapter”, and paid tribute to the volunteers — especially those behind Lydia’s Tearoom – for keeping the dream alive.

Deputy Leader Cllr Elaine Taylor also underlined what makes this more than just a facelift: when restored, the hall won’t simply be preserved — it will be transformed into a vibrant community hub, a space for schools, small businesses, heritage events and learning.

Outside, plans have been drawn up to restore the walled garden in true 17th-century style, complete with heritage flowers and tranquil spots for reflection — the kind of setting you might expect to see on a period drama set.

It’s clear: this isn’t just about preserving bricks and mortar. It’s about restoring Pride, History, Community — and making Foxdenton Hall a place that people can use, enjoy and learn from once again.