Francis House Children’s Hospice goes virtual for Glass Slipper Ball 

FRANCIS House Children’s Hospice has teamed up with top North West talent for a virtual night of spectacular entertainment to raise money for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

The hospice is hosting a virtual Glass Slipper Ball on Saturday, December 5 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the charity to cancel plans for its gala Christmas ball which annually raises more than £100,000.

Throughout the pandemic, the Greater Manchester hospice, that supports families from Oldham, Tameside and Glossop, has provided emergency respite care to children and young people and offered thousands of hours of telephone support to desperate families in need of a break.

Susie Poppitt, Francis House event organiser, said: “Our December ball is the highlight of the year for many of our supporters.

“Our volunteer committee members work incredibly hard for months each year planning the event and securing fabulous auction prizes and exciting entertainment.”

DJ Darren Proctor is to host the evening fundraiser, which will be streamed to guests via a dedicated website without having to leave the comfort of their own homes.

Opening the night’s entertainment will be Adam Parker Brown whose reputation as a singer headlining international concert venues makes him the perfect choice to set the scene for the first Glass Slipper Ball.

“We all wanted to put on a magical event not only to raise crucial income, but also to say thank you to our wonderful supporters. Whilst we cannot invite guests in person, like Cinderella, you can still go to the Ball,” said Susie.

Presenter Darren will be joined by top class Manchester entertainer Dominic Halpin and his swing band The Honey B’s. Famed for his ‘Elvis meets Sinatra’ singing style, Dominic and his band’s performances always leave audiences wanting more.

Sponsors: Reisser, The Emerson Group, Sterling Event Group, Beaverbrooks, Intelligent Controls, Active UK and Blaze Marketing are once again generously supporting the event.

Other acts include Lancashire’s charismatic magician Darren Brand who has appeared numerous times on live TV. Canadian soprano Hayley Swanton, a highly accomplished recitalist – who has featured on BBC Radio 3’s Music Matters programme – is joining forces with collaborative pianist Jonathan Fisher in a stunning performance of the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cole Porter and George Gershwin.

A silent auction featuring amazing items is sure to appeal to every taste and pocket.

“These are difficult times for everyone, but we aim to offer a great evening of fun, so fill up your glasses, put on your slippers and please join us for a night to remember,” added Susie.

“You don’t even need to worry about being home by midnight, because you’re already there!”

The evening will start at 8pm and includes entertainment, auction, DJ set and entry into a luxury prize draw to win an exclusive piece of jewellery from Beaverbrooks.

All proceeds will go towards providing care to children and young people with life-limiting conditions and support for their families provided free of charge by the hospice.

Tickets cost £25 per household and are available from www.francishouse.org.uk/glass-slipper-ball

Share this story: Tweet





Print

