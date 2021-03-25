Francis House Children’s Hospice seeks players for virtual Easter chick hunt 

A CHILDREN’S hospice has turned its annual Easter fundraiser into an online activity with the launch of the Francis House ‘Virtual’ Great Didsbury Easter Chick Hunt.

The annual trail of shops and businesses through the streets of Didsbury village is being replaced by a family-friendly interactive game and quiz.

As schools break up for Easter the hospice is urging members of the public to log on to their website before April 30 and find 20 knitted chicks hidden in a virtual map.

Clicking each chick will reveal its name and a clue about the hospice. Players can then test their memory in a multiple-choice quiz which is £3 to enter.

Anyone taking part in the quiz will be entered into a prize draw and in with the chance of winning a hamper full of Easter treats.

Karen Flower, of Francis House, said: “We devised an online version of our annual Easter Chick Hunt so that no matter where families live, they can still take part and support the hospice.

“This way we can safely ask all of our supporters to get involved and help to promote the shops and businesses that are local to the hospice.”

As lockdown measures ease and the rule of six returns on March 29, businesses on the chick trail that remain open will display a poster in their windows with a QR code that families can scan to take them to the online game.

Based in Didsbury, Francis House supports more than 500 families from across Greater Manchester and will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on November 25.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the hospice has provided safe and fun breaks of emergency respite care to sick children and young people while giving their families an opportunity to recharge their batteries.

All proceeds from the quiz will go towards the £12,900 daily running costs of the hospice.

The Francis House Chick Hunt, sponsored by Towers Manchester and supported by the Didsbury Traders, runs until April 30. To take part visit www.francishouse.org.uk/chick-hunt

