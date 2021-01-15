Francis House Children’s Hospice supporters raise over £18,000 during evening of virtual entertainment

IT wasn’t the usual venue and guests weren’t necessarily rocking the requisite black tie and fabulous dress, but the Francis House Glass Slipper Ball still saw supporters getting into the party spirit and raising more than £18,000.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and in the wake of other events being cancelled, hospice organisers took the decision to stage their annual December ball as a virtual event.

Using the theme of Cinderella to tell guests that ‘They could still go to the Ball’, plans were put in place in conjunction with Sterling Event Group to provide an evening of magic, music and entertainment.

Susie Poppitt, event organiser, said: “It was fantastic to be able to invite the guests who support our ball so generously year on year to be part of an evening designed to entertain while raising vital funds for the hospice.”

Guests were urged to dig deep and raise as much money as possible throughout the night – and dig deep, they did.

Spurred on by the show’s host radio presenter Darren Proctor and a great line up of entertainers including international singer Adam Parker Brown, Canadian soprano Hayley Swanton, pianist Jonathan Fisher, and the ever-popular Dominic Halpin and the Honey Bs – guests placed bids on money can’t buy auction prizes and also pledged and donated money throughout the evening.

Lancashire’s Darren Brand performed some mind-boggling magic, and three-piece live band DFC Live rounded off the two hours of entertainment.

Susie added: “In common with many UK charities, Francis House had to cancel so many of its fundraising events due to the Coronavirus crisis.

“We were, however, delighted to be able to invite people to enjoy an evening of entertainment which included celebrity guest appearances from John Thomson, Chelsea Norris, Adam Gillen, Richard Fleeshman, Chloe Kelly and Brian Robson.”

The hospice would like to thank everyone involved in making the event such a success including the sponsors: Reisser, The Emerson Group, Beaverbrooks, ActiveUK, Intelligent Controls, Prestons and Blaze Marketing.

To watch the show again and make a donation visit www.glassslipperball.co.uk

