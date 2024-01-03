Frank makes four figures on epic row

FRANK Rothwell remains on course to row the Atlantic Ocean once again having clocked up more than 1,000 miles.

The intrepid Greenfield man, who owns Oldham Athletic Football Club, missed a family Christmas and New Year celebrations as he raises funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

So far more than £125,000 has been collected via a Just Giving page alone, with the first £100,000 being matched by the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation.

And even though he capsized twice, he is still rowing away – sitting eighth in the solo class having travelled more than 1,000 miles of the course from San Sebastian de La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelson’s Dockyard at the Caribbean island of Antigua.

He even found time to post on social media, saying: “Wishing you all a Happy New Year from the Atlantic!

“I’m missing spending time with my family, especially enjoying a posh meal with my granddaughter.

“Thank you all for supporting my Atlantic challenge and fundraising.”

In the men’s class, Frank sits 21st as he navigates the 3,000-mile course of what is billed as the ‘world’s toughest row.’

According to race control, he is set to finish on Thursday, February 15, with the whole row likely to last more than 64-and-a-half days.

Frank’s total has been boosted by Oldham Athletic raising more than £12,000 by auctioning off shirts worn in a National League match.

Young Evelyn Caulfield also raised £650 by holding her own auction for his fund.

*YOU can contribute to Frank’s total by clicking: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/frankrothwell.

