Frank Rothwell believes Oldham Athletic takeover will be complete soon

GREENFIELD businessman Frank Rothwell expects his complete buyout of Oldham Athletic to be complete in January.

After taking on the football club, he hoped the deal to purchase Boundary Park and land around it, including the ‘Little Wembley’ training ground, would be sealed by mid-December.

However, paperwork has seen that date pushed back into 2023 – but he feels Latics supporters will not have to wait very long.

Frank said: “It was our plan to have the ownership of the club and the stadium, Little Wembley and all the surrounding land under the one owner on December 16.

“That was our target. Unfortunately, we have to deal with other people and there’s been so much research and due diligence that has to be done by others – lawyers and accountants.

“But we’re expecting some time in early January we can have a full session to celebrate that once again, Oldham Athletic will be under one ownership.

“That’s our main dream.”

Frank has been through traumas himself, having open heart surgery in November to fit a new aorta as the old one, ‘would’ve restricted me from doing the things I like doing,’ like working on the steam traction engine he has at his home!

He also wants to row across the Atlantic Ocean again after doing so in 2021 – and see his club go up the National League table.

As 2022 ends, they sit in 22nd place, in the relegation zone after dropping out of the Football League.

But he believes boss David Unsworth can take them up as he, wife Judith, son Luke and daughter Susan enjoy the ‘journey.’

He added: “We’ve turned the corner now. I can see there’s a change in the way we’re playing and I think in the new year, we’ll start to see us creep up the league.

“We’ve met so many people, really nice people of Oldham and supporters of Oldham Athletic. We’re all getting a really buzz out of joining in this journey.”

