Frank Rothwell completes training for second solo charity row

THE chair of Oldham Athletic Football Club has returned from Essex where he completed his training for another charity row across the Atlantic.

Frank Rothwell will row 3,000 miles on his own across the ocean in December, with the aim of raising £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The 73-year-old attended his final session in Burnham-on-Crouch with the boat, which will now undergo inspection and checks before it’s shipped to the start line of the world’s toughest row in La Gomera.

It’s the second time Frank will take on this challenge, which will see him row from the Canary Islands to Antigua across the world’s second largest ocean.

Last time, in February 2021, the adventurer raised over £1.1 million for the dementia research charity and is now the Guinness World Record holder as the oldest person to row across the Atlantic.

During that race, Frank received the heartbreaking news that his brother-in-law Roger had passed away with Alzheimer’s at the age of 62. Earlier this year, Frank also lost his best friend, who passed away with the disease.

This time, Frank has named his boat ‘For A Cure’ to reflect the charity’s mission to find a cure for dementia – something which is personally important to him.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support and donated so far,” said Frank, who purchased Latics with his family last year.

“I can’t believe how much money has already been raised and I haven’t even set off yet!”

You can support Frank’s fundraising efforts by donating on his JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/frankrothwell

Lucy Squance, Director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are in ‘oar’ of Frank and incredibly grateful to see he’s taking on this challenge for Alzheimer’s Research UK for the second time, all at the age of 73!

“Rowing solo across 3,000-miles of the Atlantic is a daunting feat for anyone. However, Frank’s enthusiasm and boundless energy is an inspiration to us all, encouraging us to live our lives without regrets.

“The £1 million that Frank aims to raise will be transformational in our search for a cure. We wish Frank the best of luck and can’t wait to share his updates from across the sea!”

