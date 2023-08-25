Frank Rothwell sets sail on another fundraising challenge

OLDHAM Athletic chair Frank Rothwell has set himself yet another momentous challenge, as he plans to sail across the Atlantic Ocean in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Having raised over £1.1 million completing the same challenge in February 2021, the 73-year-old is more determined than ever to sail the 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

His goals are once again set high, with aims to raise £1m for his chosen charity.

Frank will sail across the world’s second largest ocean in a boat which he has named ‘For A Cure’, reflecting the charity’s mission to fund a cure for dementia.

It’s a cause that’s close to his heart, having lost his brother-in-law Roger to the disease aged 62, as well as his best friend just this year.

On his mission, Frank said, “I’m back and ready to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo, for the second time.

“This time, I’m 73-years-old and even busier than I was before, having become the proud owner of Oldham Athletic. But I’m a big believer in living life with no regrets, which is why I want to race again this year.”

Addressing why he chose Alzheimer’s Research to support, Frank said he has seen the ‘heartbreak’ the disease causes.

“I’m not frightened of the challenge ahead, but I am frightened of Alzheimer’s. I’ve seen the heartbreak that it causes.

“Sadly, I’ve lost two people that I love to dementia, my brother-in-law, Roger, during my 2020 race, and my best friend only a couple of months ago. It’s devastating. I don’t want others to go through it, so I am determined to help Alzheimer’s Research UK change lives.

“I’ve renamed my boat ‘For A Cure,’ because that’s what I’m racing for. I’m racing to end the heartbreak of dementia. I would be incredibly grateful to anyone who is able to support me by donating.”

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said they are in ‘awe’ of Frank’s fundraising aims.

“He raised a phenomenal amount of money for the charity when he crossed the Atlantic during his last race. We are so grateful to Frank for deciding to race again for us and row another 3,000-miles.

“Since Frank’s last row, there has been incredible progress in dementia research, with two new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease proving successful. But this is only just the beginning. At Alzheimer’s Research UK, we exist for a cure, so we can save everyone from the heartbreak of dementia.”

Frank is hoping the football and wider local community get behind him, as he aims to change the world one row at a time.

You can help Frank and donate to his JustGiving page here, https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/frankrothwell

