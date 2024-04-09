Frank Rothwell to explore record rowing exploits at GGRA meeting

LOCAL legend Frank Rothwell will talk about his recent exploits, including his second solo row across the Atlantic, at the next meeting of Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents Association.

Businessman and fundraiser Frank, who owns Oldham Athletic FC, will speak at the gathering on Thursday, April 11 at The Satellite Centre on Wellington Road.

He recently raised around £250,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK by tackling the 3,000-mile ‘World’s Toughest Row’.

The meeting starts at 7pm and will also include reports of GGRA’s activities across the village, as well as any environment and planning submissions.

