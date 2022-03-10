Frank Rothwell to host business breakfast with Council Leader and Chief Executive

BUSINESSES are invited to join Oldham’s new ambassador, Frank Rothwell, at a business breakfast with Council Leader Arooj Shah and Chief Executive Harry Catherall.

Frank, owner and founder of Manchester Cabins, has organised the free event to bring together businesses from across the borough to discuss the future vision and opportunities in Oldham.

The breakfast will take place at Oldham Event Centre, Boundary Park, on Wednesday, March 23 from 8am to 10am. It will be an opportunity to meet other businesses, ask questions of the council leader and chief executive and explore how we can work together to help businesses and the borough to thrive.

Frank, who was named Oldham’s first ever Ambassador for Business in December, said: “I’m passionate about business and I’m passionate about Oldham.

“This is my hometown and where I built my company from the ground up. I’m proud to be working alongside Cllr Shah to support the borough’s business community.

“When businesses are successful, the positive effects trickle down on the town and the community, and everyone benefits. We want this for Oldham.

“The council has a really strong vision for the future of the borough. Find out about the opportunities and how your business can get involved.

“If you run or manage a business based in Oldham, big or small, please join us and book your place as soon as possible.”

Cllr Shah, who in addition to her responsibilities as Leader is also Cabinet Member for Economic and Social Development, said: “Frank has unsurpassable first-hand experience of doing business in Oldham and invaluable knowledge which I’m sure many of us can benefit from.

“Oldham has many brilliant businesses and a true entrepreneurial spirit which we will support in any way we can.

“The pandemic has had a massive impact on businesses but we’re starting to rebuild. There’s a lot to look forward to including the regeneration of the town centre.

“Businesses are at the heart of all our plans and I look forward to discussing this in more detail at the event.”

Frank has also completed some huge personal challenges including being the oldest man to row unassisted across the Atlantic Ocean last year – raising over £1m for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

In 2017, he was the oldest competitor to spend five weeks on a deserted island for the Channel 4 programme “The Island with Bear Grylls” and, before that, became only the 10th person to ever circumnavigate North and South America by boat.

As well as hearing from Frank and Cllr Shah, Oldham Council’s Chief Executive Harry Catherall will facilitate a Q&A session.

Refreshments will be provided and there will also be opportunities to network.

To book you place visit www.oldham.gov.uk/businessbreakfast

