Frank’s very much! Greenfield businessman wins top charity award

SADDLEWORTH businessman and Oldham Athletic chairman, Frank Rothwell, has won an “Outstanding Commitment” award for his support to life-changing dementia research.

The 72-year-old grandfather from Greenfield was recognised for a Herculean feat in Alzheimer’s Research UK’s inaugural supporter awards.

Dubbed ‘the world’s toughest row’, the then 70-year-old rowed solo 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic Ocean.

He completed the challenge in 56 days, picking up a Guinness World Record for ‘Oldest person to row across the Atlantic’ and raising over £1.1 million for groundbreaking dementia research.

Frank’s decision to support Alzheimer’s Research UK came after witnessing the devastating impact of dementia in his own family.

While at sea, he received news his brother-in-law, Roger, had passed away with Alzheimer’s at the age of 62.

This news spurred Frank on to complete the challenge and get back to his loving family, capturing the hearts of the nation during a difficult period for many.

“Since completing the row, I’ve had the most wonderful response from people across the country and in my hometown,” he said.

“I’d like to thank Alzheimer’s Research UK for recognising my efforts with this award, Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation for their generous match-funding, and everyone who supported my challenge in any way.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Supporter Awards shine a spotlight on some of the charity’s most dedicated fundraisers and volunteers, who play a vital role in helping to bring an end to the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to Frank and all of our incredible supporters for everything they are doing to help us make research breakthroughs that will keep people connected to their families, their worlds and themselves for longer.”

To find out more about Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Supporter Awards and to view all the winners go to https://alzres.uk/awards

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising and volunteering for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

