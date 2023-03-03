Freddie’s special reason to crave success at Saddleworth Rangers

FREDDIE Wilson has seen team-mates go on to bigger things after starting at Saddleworth Rangers – but has a personal connection to stay and make them as successful as possible.

Just looking at the name of the Shaw Hall Bank Road ground reminds him. It is the Jocky Wilson Stadium.

Jocky is his father Shane, who tragically died at the very end of 2020 – and that is motivation enough for him to succeed.

Freddie has already made a great impression in 2023 with fine Challenge Cup performances against Edinburgh Eagles and Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Now as the National Conference League gets underway with a trip to West Yorkshire side Normanton Knights, helping them back to Division One is top of his priority list.

“Everything I do now is for dad,” said 18-year-old half back Freddie. “I don’t need to write his name on taping, like some players do. He’s in my head all the time.

“That’s all that matters. You can take names off when you remove tape but you can’t take someone out of your head.

“And dad gives me that extra motivation. I want to be here my whole life, that’s what I want to do.

“We’re looking for promotion this year. We feel as though we should be able to win it.

“Aim for the stars, there’s no point aiming for anywhere else.

“And after starting here as a kid, Saddleworth Rangers is all I’ve ever known. I just love the club.”

Freddie played in the same sides as Jack Sinfield, who is now at Super League giants Leeds Rhinos, and Jake Thewlis, who is at Warrington Wolves.

And seeing his friend play, and the cool temperament he has in the heat of battle, may help him and Saddleworth this season.

Freddie added: “Jack’s doing very well, as is Jake and there’s Nolan Tupaea, who I played alongside, who’s at Warrington’s academy and is going to do very well in his career.

“Plus there’s Darius Carter, who’s pushing to make the first team at Huddersfield Giants – we had a very good age group.

“But there’s no envy or jealousy from me, not at all. Jack deserves it, he’s got the skill and made sacrifices for it. When we were growing up, playing rugby’s all he ever wanted to do.

“He doesn’t panic either, he’s so calm – he never panics.

“I’ve watched him and he just stays calm, that spreads to the rest of the team and helps me hopefully guide the rest of the lads around the pitch this year.”

Rangers’ attempt to go up starts at a Normanton side deep in Yorkshire’s rugby league heartlands but Sean Whitehead’s side showed the talent it has by pushing NCL Premier side Thatto Heath in the Challenge Cup.

And Freddie believes things have been clicking over the course of pre-season, telling Saddleworth Independent: “Thatto Heath was a big test but gave us an idea of where we’re at.

“We played two Premier teams in pre-season but against Wigan St Patricks, we really started to play in the second half.

“Things have been coming together.”

