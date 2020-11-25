Free advice for Saddleworth families during Good Divorce Week

FAMILY law professionals at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers are showing their support for Good Divorce Week this year by offering free advice sessions.

The annual campaign aims to promote practical and constructive ways for separating parents to put their children first – a very important concept especially in the run up to Christmas.

Such is the need for good legal advice that Pearson, based in Oldham, have extended the free sessions beyond the Good Divorce Week (Nov 30 – Dec 4) throughout the whole of December.

Organised by Resolution, a community of more than 6,500 family justice professionals, this year the campaign focuses around the benefits of early legal advice, as the organisation prepares to re-launch its public facing Code of Practice.

Resolution determines that the process of separating, sorting out finances and arranging childcare should be done in a way that minimises conflict and keeps the best interests of any children involved at the heart of proceedings.

Every family is different but by seeking early professional advice, couples have the benefit of considering a range of options and making a decision most suitable to them.

Resolution member and solicitor Karen Kenyon and the rest of the family team at Pearson start their free 30-minute advice sessions on November 30 up until the Christmas break.

Karen said: “It’s very difficult for parents when they make that tough decision to separate, and often there is a significant impact upon children.

“That’s why I am delighted to support Good Divorce Week to promote a constructive approach to this often emotionally charged matter.

“This is an opportunity for couples to fully understand all of their rights and the options open to them and separate in the most harmonious way possible.

“Far too many families have little-to-no access to professional legal advice when it comes to divorce. The free advice we are offering will give separating couples the confidence and knowledge to make the best decisions for them and their family with minimal conflict.”

Sessions can be by appointment at any of the four local offices, in person, by zoom, over the phone or any other remote service clients opt for.

For advice and to make a booking for the FREE family law advice session contact Pearson on 0161 676 7088 or 0161 785 3500, email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk and check out the website www.pearsonlegal.co.uk

