Free bike check event for all the family in Saddleworth

RESIDENTS in Oldham are being invited to bring their bikes along for a free health check this weekend.

Housebuilder Redrow has teamed up with Halfords to host the ‘Gear Up with Redrow’ event at its Broadstone Manor development in Diggle on Sunday, September 21, from 11am to 4pm.

The session is open to children and adults, with Halfords experts on hand to carry out free checks to ensure bikes are roadworthy and ready for use.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said:

“This is a free event and is open to residents at Broadstone Manor and the surrounding communities. A bike mechanic will be on hand throughout the day to undertake bike health checks and will also offer guidance on anything that requires further attention.

This is always a popular event that we’ve held at a number of times at different developments. Thank you to the experts at Halfords for joining us to ensure the local community can stay safe in the lead up to winter.”

Broadstone Manor, located off Huddersfield Road, is an eight-acre development that will eventually include 70 homes, all built in natural stone, split across two parcels of land.

More details on the homes available can be found at: www.redrow.co.uk/developments/broadstone-manor-diggle-162822