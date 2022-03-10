Free parking offer launched at Tommyfield Market

OLDHAM Council is making it even easier to love your local market with a new ‘free after 3pm’ parking offer.

The new offer is in place now and applies to Tommyfield Market car park – just park up and pop in, there’s no need to display a ticket after 3pm.

Oldham Council Leader Arooj Shah said: “We want to do everything we can to support traders and make it as easy as possible for customers to visit the market.

“At a meeting this week traders asked me to consider a change to parking fees. I’ve actioned this immediately and will continue the conversation with them so we can work together and explore other ways we can help their businesses to thrive.

“Whatever you need you can probably find it on Tommyfield Market so please take advantage of this great new offer.

“The pandemic has been really tough on the high street so let’s all get behind our brilliant independent traders and shop local as much as we can.”

Tommyfield Market boasts more than 100 businesses selling everything from pet supplies, all kinds of clothes, shoes, bags, gifts and everyday essentials.

There’s a barbers, hairdressers, nail bar and eyebrow threading, as well as key cutting, shoe and clothes repairs.

Our fantastic fresh produce stalls include flowers, fruit and veg, meat, fish, deli goods, bread, sweets and treats.

We also have some amazing takeaway options including authentic Thai, Indian, and Portuguese, pizza, sandwiches, fish and chips, jacket potatoes, healthy meals and more – perfect to pick up for an afternoon treat or to take home for tea.

The free after 3pm offer applies weekdays to the Tommyfield market car park only.

At weekends you can still park for free for three hours on any council-owned car park. If you are parking at the weekend though, please make sure you take and display a ticket.

We also have a great offer running throughout the month of March. If you spend £5 at any local business – including on Tommyfield Market – just take your receipt across to our Oldham Made pop up shop in Spindles and pick up your free bag for life.

The Oldham Made shop is open until 31 March and sells products from independent businesses across the borough. You’ll find it in the former Carphone Warehouse store, near the High Street entrance of Spindles Town Square.

