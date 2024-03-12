Free workshops and activities at Oldham Library in a day of all things digital!

OLDHAM Library and arts organisation Peshkar have teamed up to offer a day of free digital workshops and activities for all ages at Oldham Library on Saturday 16th March.

‘Oldham Digital Festival x Young Digitals Festival’ will be a day of workshops, activities, exhibitions and information for people of all ages to get involved, learn something new and have fun. The festival theme is ‘Suspended in Digital Space’ and will look at the complexities we face when navigating our increasingly digital world.

Attendees will be able to:

Take part in free Digital arts and theatre workshops with Peshkar’s YDF24 artists

Complete a ‘Discover Arts Award’ in a day

Get help with devices at the Oldham Digi Drop In

Get hands on with some techy toys including Spheros and Blue-Bots,

Create music with the Makey Makey

Experience performances and exhibitions created by local groups as part of Peshkar’s YDF24 festival

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet for Communities and Culture, said: “Oldham Libraries and Peshkar have worked together for many years and it’s great we are collaborating once again for the Young Digital Festival 2024.

“Over the past year Peshkar have worked with a range of artists and organisations across the borough and they have come up with a busy programme of events.

“People who come along on the day will be able to take part in events and activities, plus they’ll be able to find out about the wide range of high quality digital opportunities that are available in Oldham – from coding and music making through to help with every day technology.

“This will be a fun day for all the family and well worth a trip.”

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, an art aficionado, or fancy trying something completely new – everyone is welcome. The day runs from 11-3 and drop ins are welcome. More information on the festival can be found at: www.peshkar.co.uk

Oldham Digital Festival x YDF24

Sat 16th March

11am – 3pm

Oldham Library

FREE

