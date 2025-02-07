Friezland pupils explore world cultures through food

CHILDREN from a Saddleworth school have been broadening their culinary horizons as part of a special themed week.

They say food can bring people together – which is certainly true at Friezland Primary in Greenfield.

Rebecca Hill, head teacher at the Church Road establishment, told the Saddleworth Independent: “At Friezland, we teach and promote the following fundamental British values in a wide range of ways: democracy, individual liberty, the rule of law, mutual respect, and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs.

“Our special World Cultures week was an opportunity for our pupils to develop their appreciation of, and respect for, their own and other cultures.

“During the week, children took part in a range of exciting learning activities including Indian dancing and African drumming workshops.”

The week culminated in a ‘World Cafe’ where families were invited to cook a sweet or savoury dish inspired by another culture – which could be a family recipe, a dish from a country with which they have connections, or perhaps a favourite from a country they have visited.

“We had around 25 different dishes served, representing countries from all around the world,” Rebecca added.

“Some were Hungarian goulash, Bangladeshi samosas, German currywurst, Jamaican beef patties, Croatian cevapi, and South African malva pudding.

“The event was a buzz, with children and families tasting the dishes and sharing their stories about connections around the world.”

Liz Kay, a parent governor, and her son had made brigadeiros, after her sister-in-law in Brazil sent her the recipe.

“This has been a brilliant event for our Friezland families,” she said. “Food always brings people together and it’s been really great learning about some of the connections we have to the wider world from our small Friezland family.”

Another parent thanked the school and described the event as a ‘game changer’.

They said: “My son is autistic and has sensory difficulties with tastes. It’s usually so hard for him to try new foods at home, but here, because he’s tasting his friends’ food, he’s been able to have a go and has found things that he really likes!”

Rebecca said she has been flooded with thanks from families and children who thoroughly enjoyed the event – with more than one parent asking if it could become a weekly staple!

With around 105 pupils, Friezland Primary – part of the Dovestone Learning Partnership – is one of the smallest schools in Oldham.

