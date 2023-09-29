Fun and Entertainment in Saddleworth This Winter

SUMMER may be over, but that doesn’t mean there are fewer activities to enjoy in Saddleworth and Oldham.

While the area might be best known for its natural beauty and scenery, there are lots of activities you can take part in and things to do no matter what the weather is. Every year there are new events being held, and lots happening for all ages. In this article, we’ll look at some of the best fun and entertainment taking place in Saddleworth this winter.

Saddleworth Christmas Fair

Of course, it wouldn’t be winter without a Christmas fair, which is open for all to attend. This year, the Pennine Animal Welfare Society will be hosting the fair at the Civic Hall in Uppermill. Like any good Christmas fair, there will be a chance to meet Santa, so be sure to bring any kids along to see.

The event is being held on December 9th and also includes lots of fun and exciting stalls packed with Christmas goodies and treats. It’s a great chance to do some Christmas shopping, as well as support a great cause in a time when help is needed.

While you can attend the fair for shopping, it’s also a great opportunity to book a stall if you own a local business. The Christmas fair is sure to see lots of visitors, and what better way to meet new people and secure more customers for your business? You can find out more about the fair here.

Staying in With Online Entertainment

While there’s certainly a lot to do in Saddleworth this winter, sometimes the weather makes us want to stay in and get cosy. Thankfully, the joys of online entertainment mean there are now loads of options for having fun and staving off boredom even when the weather outside is miserable.

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have made finding lots of great shows and films easier than ever. If you have young children, there are plenty of kids’ shows to watch too, and it’s possible to easily set up parental controls to make sure everything they watch is age-appropriate.

Of course, online entertainment is for all ages, and if you’re looking for something to have fun with when the kids aren’t around, you can try out online casino gaming. It’s easy to find lots of options online, with thousands of exciting games. In this list, you’ll find the best NFT gambling websites which have been approved as safe and reputable.

The Santa Dash and Winter Wonderland

The Santa Dash and Winter Wonderland event has become a much-loved tradition for Saddleworth residents, attracting big numbers of people each year. Organised by the Saddleworth Round Table, the day starts with an array of wonderful market stalls before the Santa Dash itself. Concluding with the Christmas lights being switched on, it’s a brilliant event for all the family to enjoy.

Throughout the day, music, food, and refreshments are available, with former Hacienda DJ Elliot Eastwick coordinating all of the entertainment on stage during the Winter Wonderland. Once the run gets underway, hundreds of participants, all dressed as Santa, will begin the 5k or 2k run. Everyone who completes the course gets a medal and, of course, the satisfaction of taking part in the festive-filled fun-run.

After the run, you can enjoy more music and food, as well as purchase Christmas gifts from the stalls throughout the playing fields and car park. If you have a local business, you can also apply for a stall at the event. Once it starts to get dark, the festive lights are switched on, and the Santa parade can begin. Closing off the evening of family entertainment is a thrilling fireworks display.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

