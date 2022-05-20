Fun for all at St Mary’s fundraisers

THERE is a double dose of fun for all the family in store this summer as Greenfield St Mary’s CE Primary School hosts its popular Festival as well as a brand new Pop-up Circus.

The annual Festival has been cancelled for the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but now the PTFA is delighted to be organising it once more for Saturday,

July 2.

And then on Sunday, July 17 the school grounds will be transformed with a colourful Big Top tent for the Pop-up Circus for the first time.



Samantha Berry, from the school’s PTFA, said: “The last few years have been difficult for everybody because of the pandemic.

“We’ve not been able to hold many of our events or fundraisers which usually raise about £15,000 for the school to pay for extra activities, trips out, workshops and more.

“The money helps the parents and teachers if they want to do something special for the children and improves their experience at school.

“So we’re glad to be back with these two events to get the children, parents, families, friends and the community involved as well as raise some money.”

The Festival on July 2 at the school on Manchester Road will include a host of inflatable games, activities, food, a bar, cake stall, raffle and more.

Pupils will demonstrate their skills in a Talent Show and there will also be a Kings and Queens parade to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

Then in the evening there will be live music on stage and a DJ. Any bands that would like to play can contact Samantha on 07872 502341.

Two weeks later there will be more fun as the Pop-up Circus comes to town on July 17 – two years later than originally planned.

There will be shows at 1pm and 2.30pm. Tickets cost £8 each and must be purchased in advance online from ticketsource.co.uk.

Money raised from the two events will go towards a new larger outdoor classroom as the existing one is rotten and not fit for use.

A bigger one will allow the school more space for music lessons, support sessions, a base for sports clubs, and more.

• If anyone has raffle or auction prizes to donate, please contact Samantha by email samkin.berry@gmail.com or call 07872 502341.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

