Funding available to enhance green projects

LOCAL groups which are passionate about reducing waste and increasing recycling can apply for a slice of a £220,000 fund.

For the fourth successive year, the funding has been made available by Recycle for Greater Manchester, in conjunction with SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, to support “innovative” projects.

Among those given financial backing previously include community grocers on wheels to redistribute potential food waste, repair cafes helping people to repair old items, and initiatives that provide used children’s items to families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

There are two different award categories for the fund, whereby £180,000 will be divided between projects that benefit individual Greater Manchester boroughs – with a maximum of £10,000 per project.

Meanwhile, £40,000 of funding will be open to projects that span two or more boroughs, with a maximum funding of £20,000 per project.

Eamonn Boylan, Chief Executive of Greater Manchester Combined Authority, said: “The community fund helps to empower Greater Manchester communities to take action and make real change.

“We have already been able to support so many amazing projects which are helping to repair items, reduce, recycle and reuse waste across Greater Manchester.

“Collectively, these projects really do make a difference to improving our communities, reducing our carbon emissions and overall environmental impact. I would encourage all eligible groups who are considering or even currently working on new and exciting projects to apply for the fund.”

The fund is supported by the sales of pre-loved household items that have been donated at Household Waste Recycling Centres, cleaned and repaired and sold at three Renew shops, eBay shop, pop-up shops and online store. To date, the shops have sold over 232,000 items that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Applications are open until midday on Friday, May 31.

For more information about funding criteria and how to apply, visit the Recycle for Greater Manchester website.

