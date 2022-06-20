Funding boost for local causes

FINANCIAL boosts totalling £11,320 were handed out to a host of local groups and organisations thanks to the fundraising of the outgoing Saddleworth Parish Council chairman.

Cllr Barbara Beeley spent 20 months in the role as her traditional 12-month tenure was extended and disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During that time, with the help of her charity committee, a variety of events from afternoon teas, floral demonstrations, fashion shows, boat and coach trips, and flea markets raised the funds for local causes.

There were 21 cheques handed out at a presentation evening at the Civic Hall in Uppermill to Different strokes, Water Aid, Saddleworth 3Ds Football Club, Saddleworth Carers, Hawkyard and Whitehead Trust, Dobcross Silver Band, Saddleworth Musical Society, Saddleworth Singers, Saddleworth Male Voice Choir, Saddleworth Village Olympics, Friendship Matters, Saddleworth Rangers, and each of the village community associations.

Cllr Beeley said: “It has been very challenging with Covid and a lot of events and fundraisers were cancelled so I am very pleased with the total amount raised.

“It might just be small amounts but for each group hopefully it will help and make a big difference.”

